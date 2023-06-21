Arsenal, Liverpool handed Chukwueze transfer boost

Villarreal have confirmed their need to sell players in this summer’s transfer window amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool in attacker Samuel Chukwueze.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in the Villareal side this term, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 37 La Liga appearances as the Yellow Submarine finished fifth.

Having graduated from the club’s youth academy in September 2018, the Nigerian has gone on to play over 207 games for Villarreal, netting 37 times over a five-year period.

The La Liga club’s CEO Roig Negueroles has stated that they will need to make sales this summer in order to keep their finances in check, with Chukwueze the recipient of interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Although there will be outgoings over the summer at Estadio de la Ceramica, Negueroles has confirmed that there have been no offers yet for the winger.

Arsenal may divert their attention away from the capture of Chukwueze as it is understood that they have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the signing of German forward Kai Havertz, leaving Liverpool in a good position to complete a deal.