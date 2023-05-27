Sleeping on bare floor with prisoners better sitting with politicians — Seun Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, on Friday took to social media to reflect on his time in police custody.

Recall that the embattled singer was arrested on May 15, 2023 after he voluntarily turned himself in to the police.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, had ordered for his arrest on May 13 after a video of him slapping a police officer surfaced online.

Kuti was arraigned and ordered detained by the court in police custody until May 24.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Kuti stated that putting him on the hard floor in the midst of prisoners was way better for him that sitting in the “devils house with politicians”.