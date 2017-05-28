Shell-Nigeria pledges support for Lagos Ibile Oil and Gas project

The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited, has pledged to support the Lagos State Ibile Oil and Gas project, as well as ensure regular gas supply to the light-up-Lagos project.

Bayo Ojulari, the Managing Director, SNEPCo, made this pledge when he visited the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Tuesday at Ikeja, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the State Government on May 15 inaugurated the Ibile Oil and Gas Corporation, as a business arm of the state in the oil and gas industry.

Ojulari lauded the State Government for its massive infrastructure projects, aimed at hastening the state economic development.

He said: “We recognise the successes that have been made in the areas of human capacity, infrastructure development, model city agenda, security, as well as making Lagos easy and safe for business.

“We are here to reaffirm our support and commitment to ensure regular gas supply to the light-up Lagos project, so as to make the state safe for all.

“It is also a real pride to see Lagos State take up this initiative of establishing the Ibile Oil and Gas company.

“We are promising to provide all the needed support from within and outside to see the success of the project, being one of the pioneer state-owned oil companies in Nigeria.”

The deputy governor, who received the SNEPCo delegates on behalf of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said the state was working towards becoming a full blown oil and gas producing state.

Adebule said: “With the support of SNEPCo, we will get there in terms of oil and gas production.

“The light-up-Lagos project is very dear to us as a government because it concerns the security and safety of our people.

“We appreciate your support in the area of gas supply to ensure that the lights are functioning.

“We also appreciate SNEPCo partnership and contributions to the state Security Trust Fund.

“As a government, we will continue to provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.”

