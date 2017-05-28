Anambra Sport Ministry director dies

LATEST NEWS:
NAN

anambra_state-map.jpg
A retired national athlete and director in the Anambra Ministry of Sports, Ikem Okolue, is dead.
Okolue, a gold medalist in the former East Central State joined the ministry in 2014 and later became director in 2016.
Confirming the death, Uju Nwogu, Commissioner for Sports in the state said the late director was a hardworking officer and team player, adding that the ministry was mourning.
Nwogu said: “The news of Okolue’s sudden death came to us as a great shock.
“He was a fine gentleman, a hardworking team player who gave his best to the service of the ministry.
“We mourn him and commiserate with his family though we have not been given the programme for his burial by them.
“Whenever he will be buried, we shall play our role.’’
A director in the Ministry, Emeka Obidimma, said he was yet to come to terms with Okolue’s death.
Obidimma said he was a gentleman who did not have problem with his colleagues while he was in service.
He said: “As a consultant, he was good and when he became a director he brought his experience as an administrator and an ex-athlete to bear.’’
Mourning Okolue, the chairman of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Anthony Oji said it was yet another setback to the development of sports in the state.
Oji regretted the sad loss when the ministry was preparing for the burial of the Secretary of Anambra Cricket Association, Ify Eze who died in May.
NAN reports that Okolue was the chairman of the burial committee for Eze before his sudden death on June 3.


