Senate okays National Identity Management Commission Bill

The Senate has passed the National Identity Management Commission Repeal and Enactment Bill 2025.

Senate Majority leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti), presented the motion for rescission, re-committal and passage of the bill at Wednesday plenary.

According to him, the National Assembly observed some fundamental issues that required fresh legislative action on the bill after its initial passage.

He said that the technical committee of the Senate, House of Representatives, and the Directorate of Legal Services met and worked on the bill.

Bamidele further explained that the Senate, relying on its order 1b and 52b of its standing orders, resolved to rescind its decision on the bill as passed and re-committed it to the Senate for consideration.

After a clause-by-clause consideration of the bill at the Committee of the Whole, the bill was passed.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks, thanked lawmakers and other critical stakeholders for their inputs on the bill.

He expressed his belief that President Bola Tinubu would sign the bill into law when it is transmitted.