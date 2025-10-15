Just in: Nigeria’s inflation rate eases by 2.1% in September

Nigeria’s inflation rate dropped by 2.1 percentage points to 18.02 percent in September 2025 from 20.12 percent in August 2025.

This represents the 6th consecutive monthly decline since April 2025.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed this today in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report for September 2025.

Food inflation also declined by 2.34 percentage points to 19.53 percent in September from 21.87 percent in August 2025.