Reps move to ban hazardous pesticides threatening health, food safety

The House of Representatives has called for urgent action to stop the use of hazardous pesticides in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, citing threats to public health, food safety, and the environment.

The House also urged the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to develop a resuscitation plan, through its Industrial Inspectorate Department, for moribund industries across the six geopolitical zones.

More so, the lawmakers called on the ministry to include the sum of N350 million in the 2026 budget to commence the revival of such industries.

These resolutions followed the adoption of a motion titled “Stoppage and Mitigation of Risks Associated with the Use of Hazardous Pesticides Across Nigeria”, sponsored by Hon. Clement Jimbo, during Wednesday’s plenary.

Leading the debate, Jimbo noted that while pesticides are vital for crop protection, the widespread circulation of Highly Hazardous Pesticides (HHPs) poses grave risks to human health, biodiversity, and environmental sustainability.

He cited data from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) indicating that over 50% of registered pesticides in Nigeria fall under the HHP category—many of which have been banned in other countries due to their toxicity.

Jimbo expressed concern that about 70% of suicides in Nigeria are linked to the ingestion of highly toxic pesticides such as Dichlorvos (DDVP), commonly sold as Sniper.

He added that the indiscriminate importation and use of such chemicals have led to contamination of water and soil, threatening farmers, consumers, and the ecosystem.

“Reports indicate a growing number of pesticide poisoning cases and rejection of Nigerian food exports at international ports due to chemical residues,” he said.

“Research has shown that seven of the thirteen commonly used pesticide ingredients in Nigeria are carcinogenic.”

He recalled that in 2020, over 270 people reportedly died in Oyo Obi Community, Benue State, following contamination of the local river by the banned pesticide Endosulfan.

On industrial development, Jimbo lamented the long-standing collapse of manufacturing industries in the country but expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would prioritize industrial revitalization.

He emphasized that reviving key industries such as the Osogbo Steel Rolling Mill, Osogbo Machine Tools, and the Umuahia Ceramic Industry would stimulate economic growth, reduce import dependence, create jobs, and strengthen Nigeria’s productive capacity.

The House unanimously adopted the motion and mandated its Committees on Industry and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.