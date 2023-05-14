See full video of Seun Kuti’s altercation with policeman, what transpired

The full video of what transpired between Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, and a Police Officer has emerged.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the arrest of Kuti.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this public in a statement late on Saturday.

According to the statement, the Afrobeat musician will be interrogated to know what actually transpired between him and the policeman.

However, a fuller video of the altercation between Kuti and the policeman has emerged.

The video showed that the policeman, who was driving a car, hit Kuti’s vehicle from behind on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

He came furiously out of the car, charging at the policeman.

After a few pushing of the policeman, Kuti moved back to driver’s side of his car, with the obviously sober policeman following him.

He then turned back, shoving the policeman.

After a few seconds of further altercation, a lady, ostensibly his wife, came out from the front seat of the car Kuti drove.

She looked like she was pleading with him.

Kuti charged at her, ordering her to go back into the vehicle.

He then came back and slapped the policeman, following which other users of the road came pleading with him.