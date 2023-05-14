In nationwide operations, NDLEA makes massive haul of various drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have made massive seizures in different operations across the country.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known on Sunday.

In a statement, Babafemi revealed that operatives raided two notorious drug joints, Zaro Bunk on Bama Road, Sabongari and Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium, both in Kano metropolis, Kano State, where a total of 160 suspects were arrested with different quantities of illicit substances.

Also, two suspects: Abubakar Sallau, 55, and Nazifi Abdullahi, 25, were arrested on May 13 along Kano-Maiduguri Road with 5,000 pills of Tramadol 200mg, while a total of 65,200 tablets of tramadol and exol-5 were seized from the duo of Adamu Nagati, 30, and Ali Nasiru, 35.

This was even as operatives in Abuja also arrested 25 suspects in raids across Tora Bora, Gwarinpa village, 3rd Avenue in Gwarinpa, Karamo, Garki market, Sabongari Bwari and New Kucigoro IDP camp, within the FCT.

Another bid to smuggle into Lagos a consignment of 24kg cannabis indica concealed in imported used cars from Canada was again frustrated by NDLEA operatives who seized the illicit substance on May 11 during a joint 100 per cent examination of a container marked, MSMU 7412069, at the Prime Connection Bonded terminal, off Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

Two clearing agents linked with the container, Chief G.O. Njokwu and Christopher Obialor, have been arrested in collaboration with men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

In the same vein, operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation attached to courier firms have intercepted a Saudi Arabia-bound 398grams of cocaine hidden in native dresses during outward clearance of goods.

A female suspect, Fatima Hassan, was arrested on May 12 at Agege, Lagos with 33.5kg of cannabis sativa, while 44kg of the same substance was recovered same day from the Lagos Island warehouse of a fleeing drug dealer.

The previous day,, another suspect, Peter Joseph, was arrested along Lagos/ibadan Expressway with 10,000 pills of Tramadol 250mg and 1,500 tablets of Rohypnol concealed inside his Toyota Sienna vehicle, with registration number NRK 961XB.

Similarly, a total of 68,300 pills of various opioids mainly tramadol were recovered from one Bello Nasiru Usman when the truck conveying the illicit drugs was intercepted in Awka, Anambra State.

In the same vein, 460,000mls of Akuskura in 7,800 bottles were seized from a dealer, Mohammed Kyari, 42, when he was arrested in Gamboru Ngala town, Jere LGA, Borno State on May 10.

While NDLEA operatives supported by soldiers raided the hideout of a notorious drug dealer, Jimoh Lekan (aka ‘komokomo’), in Owode, Ogun State, where 134kg cannabis was recovered from his store on May 11, their counterparts in Plateau State on May 9 arrested a suspect Bashir Usman, 32, at the Gangare Area of Jos, with 43.951kg of cannabis.