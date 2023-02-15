Sanwo-Olu congratulates Mamora on 70th birthday

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Mamora, a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and two-term member of the Senate, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District between 2003 and 2011, will clock 70, tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday described the Minister of Science and Technology as a shining star, a seasoned technocrat, a diligent public servant and administrator, who has used his positions for the development of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor praised Senator Mamora’s contribution to the medical profession in Nigeria as a health practitioner and later as Minister of State for Health, adding that the medical doctor turned politician served as the first Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in the present Fourth Republic and later two-term Senator is appreciated by the people of Lagos State, especially members of his constituency.

He said, “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State Government, leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily rejoice with the Minister of Science and Technology, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, on the joyous occasion of his 70th birthday.

“Senator Mamora is a passionate Lagosian whose contribution to the progress of our Lagos State cannot be minimized. He has always been part of the progressive forces in the state. He served passionately not only as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly but also as the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers from 2000 to 2001.

“He contributed his quota to the legislative business during his eight years in the Upper Chamber, especially during his tenure as the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate.

“Senator Mamora has also distinguished himself in public office as a Minister of State for Health and now Minister of Science and Technology, contributing to the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. He has also contributed positively to the growth of APC at the local government, state and national levels.

“As Senator Mamora joins the group of septuagenarians, I wish him more fulfilling years. I pray that God will grant him the grace, long life, and sound health to enable him to render more service to humanity, Lagos State and Federal Government.”