Sahara Group installs wind turbines at Egbin Power to reduce carbon footprint

Leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Group has moved to prevent annual estimated emission of 35,793,360g of CO2 through the installation of wind turbines at the Egbin Power Plc.

The wind turbines will power critical security and essential services architecture at the Power Plant.

Sahara Group continues its quest to promote environmental sustainability in its businesses across upstream, midstream, downstream, power, technology, and infrastructure sectors globally.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, said the project aligns with Egbin’s sustainability goals geared towards reducing the Plant’s carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner, greener future. “By harnessing wind energy instead of relying on conventional power sources, the project promises sustainable reduction in carbon emissions,” she stated.

According to the US Department of Energy, wind energy produces approximately 11 grams of CO2 per kilowatt-hour (g CO2/kWh) of electricity generated. In contrast, traditional sources like coal emit about 980 g CO2/kWh, while natural gas emits roughly 465 g CO2/kWh.

“Using the operational potential of the 15 wind turbines installed at Egbin Power, we would reduce an estimated 35,793,360g of CO2 annually,” Gray noted.

She further noted that the success of this wind turbine project at Egbin Power would serve as a blueprint for implementing similar renewable energy solutions across Sahara Group’s other businesses in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. “Replicating this model could ultimately propel Sahara Group’s sustainability efforts, reduce operational costs, and strengthen our commitment to environmental stewardship. The lessons learned from this project could inform future renewable energy initiatives within the Sahara Group,” she added.

Egbin Power’s Chief Executive Officer, Mokhtar Bounour said the expected reduction in carbon emissions underscores the project’s crucial role in mitigating climate change and promoting environmental sustainability. He further noted that: “The installation of the wind turbines exemplifies Egbin’s commitment to adopting clean energy solutions and aligning with global efforts to combat greenhouse gas emissions. The project will ensure uninterrupted powering of our security architecture with clean energy, while ensuring safety, seamless and efficient operations,” he said.

Bounour stated that a robust maintenance plan would be implemented to ensure hitch-free functioning of the wind turbines and associated equipment. He said the plan would include regular inspections, lubrication of moving parts, replacement of worn components, and monitoring of performance metrics, all in line with global standards.

Egbin Power, a Sahara Group Power Generation company, is the largest privately-run thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, with an installed capacity of 1320MW and ongoing expansion plans to enhance its capacity through a mix of clean energy solutions.