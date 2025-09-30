Rivers NULGE set for seven-day warning strike

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has concluded arrangements to embark on a seven-day warning strike.

A letter signed by the union’s Secretary, Sunday Adeniran, and directed to branch offices across the state, made this development known.

The letter said the move protests the alleged dismissal of Emohua council workers.

Adeniran explained that the union, at its state executive congress on September 29, resolved to strike in solidarity with the disengaged employees.

He noted the action became necessary following what he described as unlawful treatment, which also resulted in salary denial for the affected council staff.

He said: “Effective from midnight of September 30, 2025, all local government employees across the state are directed to withdraw their services until further notice.

“We count on your solidarity in ensuring full compliance with this directive.”