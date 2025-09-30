Lagos shuts jetties, terminals for E1 championship + Video

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says all private and commercial jetties/terminals along the Five Cowries Creek will be closed from October 3 to October 5, 2025.

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, said this in a statement he issued on Monday.

Emmanuel made the announcement to the general public, ferry operators, passengers, and all stakeholders in the waterways sector.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, also on Monday released a video on the championship:

Omotoso in the video called for registration for the championship, which is coming to Nigeria for the first time.

Emmanuel said in his statement: “This temporary closure is to facilitate successful hosting of the E1 Championship, the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing tournament with the Lagos series scheduled to take place along the five cowries creek during this period.

“The waterways restriction is a vital safety and security measure to ensure seamless event operations, safeguard lives, and project Lagos as a world-class destination for international sporting events.”

The LASWA boss added that normal operations at the affected jetties and terminals would resume on October 6.

Also Read:

He said: “We urge all waterway users to kindly cooperate by making use of alternative ferry routes and make travel arrangements ahead of time.

“The Lagos State Government appreciates your patience and understanding as we work together to deliver this historic world championship.

“For additional information or inquiries, please contact us at talktolaswa on 0700 CALL LASWA or 08090129777.

“You can also connect with us on Instagram/X at @talktolaswa.”