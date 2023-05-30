Rivers Assembly approves four Commissioners for Gov. Fubara

Rivers State House of Assembly has confirmed the nomination of four commissioners whose names were sent to it by Governor Siminialayi Fubara for screening.

The four nominees were members of the State Executive Council of immediate past Governor Nyesom Wike.

They are: Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedum Mmon, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacheaus Adango, and Commissioners for Finance, Isaac Kamalu and that of Works, George Kyeli.

The Assembly itself is due for dissolution on June 3.

Leader of the House, Martins Amaehwule (PDP-Obio/Akpor 1), said the approval was necessary to enable the quartet to continue the good works they were doing in the service of Rivers.

Amaehwule noted that members of the 9th Assembly were of the view that all members of the immediate past State Executive Council of former Governor Wike be retained in the new administration.

He explained that this was because of their competence, hard work and passion to serve Rivers, adding that they all did well in the Wike administration.

Responding, the Education Commissioner-designate, Mmon noted that his target for the ministry was to digitalise its data and information.

“This means that information about any school in the state; the location; number of pupils or students and their classes and ages among others, will be readily available.

“This is what is paramount to my heart for the ministry and if I am able to achieve that, then I will be fulfilled,’’ he said.