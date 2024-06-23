Retired Army General killed in Abuja home

A retired Nigerian Army General, Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere, has been shot dead in his home in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the death of the General in a statement.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said the armed robbery attack “resulted in the untimely demise of one Brigadier General Uwem Harold Udokwere (rtd.) on June 22, 2024, at approximately 03:00 a.m.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh assured the family and the public of swift justice, with every effort in conduit to ensure the perpetrators of the atrocious act are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police reaffirms the unflinching commitment of the command to amplify the security landscape of the nation’s capital, by continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.

“Updates on this matter will be provided in due course.”