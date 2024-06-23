Baba Wande, Kelani reconciliation, valuable lesson for Nollywood — Filmmaker

Dotun Taylor, President of Aroba Groove, an international cultural organisation, has praised the exemplary leadership displayed by veteran Yoruba movie actor, Kareem Adepoju, popularly as Baba Wande, and renowned filmmaker, Tunde Kilani, in settling their long-standing feud.

He cited the willingness of the veterans to put aside their differences as a valuable lesson for the movie industry and beyond.

Taylor, in a statement on Saturday in Lagos, said the 30-year dispute revolved around royalty issues from the 1993 hit movie: “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile.”

He added that the reconciliation would pave the way for renewed collaboration and advancement of Nigerian culture as well as entertainment on the global stage.

“Ti Oluwa Nile,” initially written by Adepoju in 1987, was transformed into a three-part movie in 1993 through Kilani’s Mainframe Films and Television Productions.

According to Taylor, the feud between the two veterans had affected the growth of Nollywood in one way or the other.

Taylor said: “Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, also told me how great the film ‘Ti Oluwa Nile’ is and that’s why he chose me as agent for the reconciliation of the long time feud.

“As the Asoju Asa Oodua to the Ooni of Ife, I played a pivotal role in facilitating the peaceful resolution.

“Delegates from the palace, at the behest of the Ooni of Ife, visited Tunde Kelani at his Abeokuta home to seal the settlement.

“This historic reconciliation is a testament to the Ooni of Ife’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage and the core aim of Aroba Groove Limited in preserving the rich cultural history of the Yoruba lineage.

“The Aroba Groove successfully mediated the reconciliation which has given birth to the seamless production of ‘ASIYANBI’, the stage adaptation of TI OLUWA NILE.”

According to Taylor, ASIYANBI is produced by Aroba Groove in collaboration with the House of Oduduwa with the endorsement of the Ooni of Ife for the younger generation to learn the rich history of Yoruba culture.

He said that their actions demonstrated the importance of intergenerational collaboration, ensuring a seamless transfer of knowledge and values between the old guard and the next generation.

He added: “By working together, we can avoid misunderstandings and misaligned efforts, ultimately driving progress and development in the entertainment industry.”

Taylor said that the two veterans expressed gratitude to the Ooni of Ife for his intervention.

According to Taylor, Baba Wande in his remarks during the reconciliation said that Kelani is his bosom friend.

Kelani was also quoted to have said that the peace initiative was a reminder that their work: “Ti Oluwa Nile,” was appreciated.

Ibitayo Akindeji, the Producer and Project Coordinator of: “ASIYANBI,” said that Aroba Groove was reviving the classic tale through a groundbreaking stage production, promising a thrilling and innovative theatrical experience.

Akindeji said the stage play was set to captivate audiences in major cities in Nigeria, United Kingdom and United States if America later this year.