Reps to probe NURTW national chair over N5m health insurance scheme

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the National Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, over alleged mismanagement of N5 million Health Insurance Scheme for members.

The N5 million was meant to facilitate the Memorandum of Understanding for HIS for members of the union.

The resolution was passed following the adoption of a petition by Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) at the plenary in Abuja, titled: “Public Petition against the National Chairman of NURTW.”

The Petitioner, Pastor Samuel Oyeterun, had alleged that the NURTW Chairman collected N5 million for facilitation of MoU for HIS for members of the Union.

Oyeterun said: “I am writing to request for your kind intervention in the matter between myself and NURTW, chairman concerning a proposal to handle HIS for members of his union.

“Upon agreement, I effected two tranches of payment of the N5 million based on a request from him to facilitate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).”

He however said that since the payment of the money on August 4 and September 30, 2022, with the transaction receipts attached, Baruwa neither signed the MOU nor given any opportunity to meet with him on the proposal.

He said following Baruwa’s antics, he was left with no option than to appeal to the speaker to use his good office to prevail on him to do the needful as quickly as possible, adding that his creditors were on my neck.

The petition was therefore referred to the House Committee on Public Petitions for further legislative action line with extant legislative rule.