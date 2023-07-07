1,123 Nigerian Air Force recruits complete training

828 828

The Nigerian Air Force on Thursday said no fewer than 1,123 recruits of Basic Military Training Course 43/2022 are to pass out on July 8, 2023.

The Commandant, Military Training Centre, Air Commodore Olushola Akinboyewa, said this at NAF base in Kaduna.

He made the disclosure during the Beating of the Retreat.

The beating of the retreat signified the end of formal training activities for the recruits.

In his remarks, the Chief of Policy and Plans, NAF Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Sayo Olatunde, said the Service has fully ingrained contemporary asymmetric warfare in its training syllabus.

This, he said, was to provide tactical and technical expertise for the services expected from personnel.

Olatunde said: “I enjoin you to avoid things that could derail your ambitions.

“To have a successful career after passing out, always bear in mind all that you have been taught while in training.

“Remember at all times, your loyalty to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the requirement to subordinate yourself to civil authority.

“You must place national and Service interest ahead of self-interest at all times and be ready to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria and her interests at all costs.”

ALSO READ:

Olatunde told the recruits that the NAF places high premium on excellence, as such they must give their best at all times, assuring that there’s always reward for hard work.

He added: “So you are to always be at your professional best for effective and efficient performance in the course of your career.

“You must also imbibe the culture of discipline that has been inculcated in you, and you must guard against the reckless use of any equipment or resources that will be put at your disposal to achieve the NAF overall objectives.”

Olatunde congratulated those who received prizes, particularly the lead Squadron, for their outstanding performance in the various military, sporting and other activities.

Earlier, Akinboyewa said the training focused on rigorous and outcome-driven activities, including physical fitness, sporting events and obstacle crossing, to build their stamina and sharpen their reflexes.

He said: “As at today, 1,123 recruits, including 55 Ex-JAMs, are expected to pass out on Saturday, July 8.

“These recruits have convinced the Centre that they are worthy in character and learning and have upheld the tenets of the military profession.”

Akinboyewa appreciated the Chief of Air Staff, AVM Hassan Abubakar, for his dogged commitment to training.

“On our part, we will continue to ensure the training of qualitative manpower to meet NAF aspirations,” he said.