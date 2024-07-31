Protest: Organisers release list of routes after meeting with IG

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and one of the organisers of the protest scheduled for August 1 to 10, 2024, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has released the list of routes and venues.

The prominent figure in the Take-it-Back Movement released the list to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The list released included Eagle Square, Abuja; Alausa Park and Opposite Wema Bank, Lagos; and Akpakpava Lane, Benin City, Edo State.

Other locations are opposite the School of Agric, Bauchi; Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road, Ibadan, Oyo State; Maiduguri Roundabout, opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State; Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium, Rivers State; and Freedom Park, Osogbo, Osun State.

The release of the list followed a meeting between the organisers, led by Adegboruwa, and Egbetokun.

The meeting also involved human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN); representatives of the Nigerian Bar Association; other lawyers; and civil society organisations.

The Force Public Relations Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said on the outcome of the meeting: “During the meeting, the IGP emphasized the importance of maintaining public order and safety during the planned protests.

Also Read:

“He acknowledged the group’s right to express their concerns through peaceful protests and reiterated the Police Force’s duty to facilitate such rights within the bounds of the law.

“The IGP has advised the Take-It-Back Movement, who have indicated their interest in protest, to engage with the respective state police commissioners to coordinate and plan the protests in a manner that ensures the safety of participants and the general public.

“He said this is also to pre-empt any security challenges and ensure that the protests proceed peacefully.

“Additionally, the IGP strongly advised against unplanned open and unnecessary processions due to the potential dangers they pose.

“He stressed that organizing and coordinating with the Police and other security agencies are essential steps to mitigate risks, protect the rights of all citizens, and protect the well-being of all involved.

“The Inspector-General of Police, while reiterating that the Force remains dedicated to protecting the rights of all citizens and ensuring that all public gatherings are conducted safely and securely, calls on stakeholders to work together to foster a peaceful and secure environment during the planned protests.”

Post Views: 2