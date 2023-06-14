Promotion: I-G orders assessment of Traffic Wardens

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has ordered the assessment of officers of the Traffic Warden Service of the Nigeria Police for promotion to their next ranks.

This was confirmed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adejobi said the assessment was part of the pre-condition for the promotion.

He said the order was part of the I-G’s drive to ensure the elevation of deserving officers of the Force to their next ranks on the basis of years of service, experience and qualification.

Adejobi said it was also to ensure robust and equitable career progression within the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the ranking of theTraffic Wardens Service is different from that of the regular officers in line with Part XV of the Police Act 2020.

Adejobi said the responsibilities of the traffic wardens was to control and direct vehicular traffic on the highway and assist pedestrians to cross roads.

He said they were also responsible for the control of vehicles stopping or parking in unauthorised places as well as controlling, regulating and enforcing laws relating to road traffic in Nigeria.

The police spokesman said the commitment of the I-G to ensuring proper career progression in the Nigeria Police Force was evident through the establishment of a transparent promotion system.