Governor Bello sacks Commissioner, two others

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Tuesday sacked the state Commissioner for Agriculture, David Apeh.

This was contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Ayoade-Arike, on Tuesday.

Also sacked are Special Adviser to the Governor on Emergency Management, Danladi Isah-Yunusa, and Hajia Maryam Salifu, Part-time Chairman, Kogi State Hotels and Tourism Board.

Although no reason was given for Apeh’s sack, Ayoade-Arike said the Governor approved the termination of his appointment with immediate effect.

She however said that Isah-Yunusa and Salifu were relieved of their appointments because of “misconduct”.

