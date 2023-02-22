The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the people of the state know who to vote for in Saturday’s presidential election.

Wike said this following his failure to name a candidate to vote for in the presidential poll as he earlier promised.

The Governor, who spoke on Tuesday during the kick-off of second phase of Ahoada-Omoku Road at Ogbo/Ukordu Junction in Ahoada East Local Government Area, said there was no doubt the people already knew who to vote for.

Speaking at the site of the project designed to connect communities in Ahoada East Local Government Area to those in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Wike said: “I am sure you must have brought out your PVC and kept it very well so that nobody will say my PVC is missing.

“Go now and put it under your pillow.

“By 6:30 in the morning on Saturday make sure you’re in your various polling units and use your PVC and pepper them.

“Help us and use your PVC to pepper those wicked people.”

Wike said the state government needs N70 billion to complete the Ahoada-Omoku Road (Phase II) and the Emohua Road to Abalama/Tema Junction project.

The governor said funding would not be a problem because the payment plan has been structured to be an irrevocable monthly deductions of N4 billion from the Internally Generated Revenue to complete to project in 18 months.