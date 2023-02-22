Polls: Kogi vows adequate security, urges calm

The Kogi State Government has called for calm and assured residents of the state of their safety in the upcoming general election in spite of reported blast at Okehi Local Government Council secretariat on Monday evening.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja by Kingsley Fanwo, the state Commissioner for Information.

Famwo, who condemned in the strongest of terms the attack, described it as “an act of cowardice” that would continue to fail in the attempt by enemies of the people to compromise the peace and security being enjoyed in the state.

He said: “As a government, we wish to call on residents of Okehi Local Government Area and indeed the entire Kogi Central Senatorial District to remain calm as government is on top of the situation.

“Already, measures have been taken as well as immediate deployment of security personnel that will keep everyone safe before, during and after the elections.

“Security matters are solely our responsibility particularly to all Kogites irrespective of their political affiliations.”

Fanwo said that the government was resolute in ensuring that all those behind the Okehi blast were fished out and severely dealt with to serve as a deterrent to others in their league.

He said preliminary findings have shown that no casualty was recorded as a result of the proactive measures anchored on the iron-cast security architecture in the state.

According to him, security agencies have been charged to unravel the masterminds of the attack and “we assure our people that those behind the dastardly act will not be spared from justice”.

The Commissioner called on parents to properly guide their wards against being used as political thugs in the upcoming elections.

Fanwo warned that “government will be unsparingly decisive in dealing with issues of political thuggery before, during and after the elections”.