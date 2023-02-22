Lyon to APC on Bayelsa 2023: Give me right of first refusal

2019 Bayelsa State Governor-Elect, David Lyon, has told the leadership of the All Progressives Congress to give him the right of first refusal for the party’s governorship ticket ahead of the November 11 election.

He spoke at the APC national secretariat in Abuja after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

The party is due to hold its primaries for the election on April 10.

So far, only the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, is believed to have shown interest in the governorship ticket.

The Eagle Online recalls that Lyon lost the governorship seat a day before his swearing-in following a court verdict that disqualified his running mate, Senator Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

The court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo, invalidated Degi-Eremienyo’s participation in the governorship election held on November 16, 2018 after it found him guilty of supplying false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Lyon said on Tuesday: “Allow me to request our great party, the APC, to grant me the right of first refusal regarding our party’s primary date as outlined by the national headquarters.”

He further told newsmen: “With profound gratitude and great humility, I just submitted my nomination and intent forms to contest the primaries for the governorship election of Bayelsa State under the platform of our great party, the All progressives Congress.

“I want to use this medium to thank especially the state and national executives of our party that gave me the privilege to be the party’s candidate in the 2019 governorship elections, which I won.

“But God knows best as I wasn’t sworn in as governor.

“In the same light, I want to thank the good people of Bayelsa State who voted massively for me in that election also.

“Equally, I want to appreciate everybody that has travelled far and wide to join me in this historic moment.”