Premium Times Co-Founder, Musikilu Mojeed, to present book

The Co-Founder of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, is set to present his first book to the public.

According to information available to The Eagle Online on Tuesday, the book is titled: “The Letterman.”

It comes with a rider: “Inside the secret letters of former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.”

In an invitation sent to The Eagle Online, the event, which is dated December 1, 2022, will be held at Bolton White Apartments at 31, Kigoma Street, Wuse Zone 7, Opposite Education Resource Centre, by NAFDAC Headquarters, Abuja at 10am.

Bigwigs that will be gracing the event include the Chairman, Governing Council, Osun State University and Founder and Principal Partner, Yusuf O. Ali & Co (Ghalib Chambers), Yusuf Ali (SAN); and Managing Partner, Compliance Professionals Plc and former Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, who is the Chief Presenter, Ifueko Omoigui Okauru.

Also, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, will be present at the presentation.

The book will be reviewed by the Archbishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah.