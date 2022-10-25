Nigeria not only country affected by UAE visa ban + List of others

Nigeria is not the only country affected by the recent visa ban placed on Nigerians.

According to available information, apart from Nigeria, there are 18 other countries in Africa on the visa ban list.

The Eagle Online recalls that there has been an outcry on the recent visa ban on Nigerians by the UAE.

Over 600 Nigerians have been flown back to Nigeria in the last 48 hours over their inability to renew their visas.

Other countries said to be affected by the visa ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Liberia, Uganda, Burundi, Guinea, The Gambia and Togo.

The others are Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau and Comoros.