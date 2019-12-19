The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an in depth investigation into the death of Mutiu Agbosasa of Ginti Estate, Ijede, Ikorodu.

According to available information, on December 15, 2019 at about 2:30am, one Rohis Adamu Dana, a security man working with Agbosasa, reported at Ijede Police Station that his boss sent him to call the Police.

A team of Policemen, led by the Divisional Police Officer, rushed to the scene.

Police were said to have found the corpse of the victim in his vehicle burnt beyond recognition.

The crime scene was cordoned off for forensic examination, while Homicide Detectives and forensic experts from the State Criminal Investigation Department were deployed to the scene for analysis.

The corpse of the deceased person was also evacuated to hospital for autopsy.

The security guard, who is 44 days old in the employment, was placed into custody for questioning.

In his statement, Dana stated that on December 14, 2019 at about 10:30pm, he opened the gate for his boss to drive into the house and while closing the gate, four strange men entered the house through the pedestrian gate.

That he heard his boss shouting that he should run and call the Police and that it did not occurred to him to call neighbouring security guards for help.

The police said investigation is ongoing with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding Dana’s boss’s death and to identify those behind the gruesome murder.

The spokesman of the Command, DSP Bala Elkana, said security has been beefed up in the Estate.