Barcelona and Real Madrid played out a goalless draw in Wednesday night’s El Clasico at Camp Nou.

Barca had a half-chance inside the first four minutes when Jordi Alba volleyed a brilliant pass into the path of Luis Suarez inside the Madrid box, but the Uruguay international just could not make contact.

The hosts were the team on the front foot in the early exchanges, but Madrid, who started with a diamond in midfield, were dangerous when they had the chance to break.

Karim Benzema had the game’s first shot on target in the 10th minute, but the Frenchman’s low strike was never threatening to trouble Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the home side’s sticks.

Barca had a penalty shout shortly after when Dani Carvajal blocked a cross from Jordi Alba, although replays clearly showed that the Los Blancos defender had used his thigh rather than his arm.

Gerard Pique then had to clear a header from Casemiro off the line down the other end during a period where Madrid were causing all sorts of problems in the wide areas.

The fact that Los Blancos were playing with a high press was making it uncomfortable for Barca, who did not have the blistering pace in the final third to threaten in behind.

Madrid had another half-chance in the 25th minute when Gareth Bale delivered a low cross into Sergio Ramos, whose clever flick just dropped wide of the post.

Casemiro then tested Ter Stegen with a drive from distance as Barca continued to come under pressure on home soil.

Barca had a wonderful chance to make the breakthrough just before the hour when Griezmann did excellently to feed a low cross into Messi, but the Argentine got his contact all wrong and the chance evaporated.

Bale was next to come close as the Wales international struck the side-netting with a thumping effort in the 68th minute having been found by the impressive Valverde.

Barca will finish their 2019 with a home game against Alaves on Saturday afternoon while Madrid will close the year with a clash against Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.