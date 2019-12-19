Senate Deputy Chief Whip Sabi Abdullahi has described as unfortunate, the death of the senator representing Imo North Senatorial District, Sen. Ben Uwajumogu.

He stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday.

Senate Spokesman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki had earlier confirmed the death of Uwajumogu in an interview with NAN.

Uwajumogu died on Wednesday morning in Abuja.

“He was one of the last to be sworn in as senator in the 9th Senate. May God rest his soul,” he said.

Similarly, Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe described the death of Uwajumogu as a huge loss to Nigeria, his constituents and in particular, Imo.

“I am saddened by his death. It is very sad that he died at this time. Ben was simply a good fellow, an erudite legislator, a fine gentleman, a loving husband and father.

“He is indeed a senator of Nigeria, very patriotic. We shall sorely miss him,” Abaribe said.

NAN recalls that Uwajumogu took oath of officer on July 26 as senator representing Imo North Senatorial District.

His opponent in the February 23 election, Patrick Ndubueze, said that the election was inconclusive.