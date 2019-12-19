An injury-time winner from Roberto Firmino was the difference as Liverpool progressed to the Club World Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Mexican side Monterrey.

Liverpool opened the scoring after 11 minutes through Naby Keita. The Guinea international latched on to a superb Mohammed Salah reverse through ball before slotting home powerfully inside the near post.

The lead was short-lived, however, when just three minutes later Monterrey leveled the scores through Rogelio Funes Mori.

The twin-brother of ex-Everton centre-half Ramiro Funes Mori capitalised on Liverpool’s unusually sloppy work dealing with a set piece, finishing low past Alisson after the Brazilian had made initially made a smart stop to deny Dorlan Pabon.

Liverpool struggled to impose themselves on to the game until Jurgen Klopp threw the big guns of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold on deep into the second half.

The extra class told, when full-back Alexander-Arnold whipped in a teasing low ball that Brazilian Firmino duly guided home after a smart run to the near post.

The win secured Liverpool’s spot in the Club World Cup final, due to be played on Saturday.