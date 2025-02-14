Police nab security guard, one other for alleged burglary

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one night guard, Mohammed Adams, and another suspect identified as Mastaudu Mohammed for alleged involvement in a case of conspiracy, stealing and burglary in the Oke-Afa axis of the state

According to a Situation Report seen by The Eagle Online, they were arrested by detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer of Warewa.

This followed a report by one Adelanke Olalekan from Magboro.

Olalekan reported at the station that he received a call from a So-Safe Corps personnel, at about 05:45 hours, informing him that his supermarket at Oke-Afa had been burgled.

Upon arrival at the scene, he discovered that his shop had been broken into and goods worth ₦14 million had been carted away.

Also Read:

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, said the DPO, upon receipt of report, mobilized his detectives to the scene where CCTV footage was obtained.

Odutola said, “The footage revealed that the night guard, Mohammed Adams, who was assigned to secure the premises, had opened the gate for his accomplices, allowing them to gain access and successfully commit the crime.

She noted that the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to masterminding the burglary.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of one Mastaudu Mohammed (male) in connection with the crime,” Odutola added.

Speaking on the development, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, reiterated the importance of vigilance and security consciousness among the residents of Ogun State.

He emphasized that many criminal incidents can be prevented if individuals exercise basic security precautions.

CP Ogunlowo urged everyone in the state to remain proactive in safeguarding their personal and business environments to deter criminal activities.

Post Views: 14