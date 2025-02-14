Bisiriyu Olaoye: MURIC condoles Champion, NUJ    

The Muslim Rights Concern has sent a message of condolence to the management and staff of the Champion newspaper, members of the National Union of Journalists as well as the family of Bisiriyu Olaoye, an editor with the Champion newspaper, who died two days ago.

In a condolence message on Friday by its Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group said the death of Olaoye was a huge loss.

“We grieve over the loss of a companion,” MURIC said, adding: “Bisiriyu was not just any journalist. He was a friend and a companion. He was a loving family man. He was warm, candid and hardworking. He added a human face to everything he touched. Bisiriyu was a humanist.

“We share the pain of this loss with the management and staff of the Champion. We urge them to continue to work ‘For a Better Society’ as usual in order to give Bisiriyu a befitting legacy.

“By the same token, we commiserate with the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) and both the nuclear and extended family of the deceased.

“May Allah forgive Bisiriyu Olaoye. May He in His Infinite Mercy have mercy on him and repose his soul in Al-Jannah Firdaus. May his family and associates be granted the fortitude to bear the loss.”

