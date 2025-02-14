Akwa Ibom begins demolition of criminals’ hideouts

The Akwa Ibom State Government has begun a clampdown on criminal elements, demolishing several shanties serving as hideouts to petty thieves and notorious scrap dealers vandalising public assets and utilities in Uyo, the state capital.

One of the hideouts dismantled by the taskforce of the Uyo Capital City Development Authority included a notorious scrap market in Nung Oku Ibesikpo, which was widely known as a haven for thieves and hoodlums terrorising some parts of the metropolis.

The Chairman of UCCDA, Hon. Anietie Eka, who led the team, explained that the operation became necessary to bring sanity, beauty and security to the metropolis, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to restoring order, cleanliness, and a safer urban environment in Uyo.

Residents had long raised concerns about the market, saying it served as a hub for criminal activities such as rape, sale of stolen goods, and illicit substances.

They also claimed that the space, originally designated for a motor park, had been illegally converted into a dumpsite and scrap market.

Also Read:

Eka said dismantling the illegal market aligns with Governor Umo Eno’s vision for a cleaner and more organised Uyo.

He warned that similar actions would be taken against other illegal markets and structures contributing to urban disorder.

“We cannot allow criminality to thrive under the guise of economic activities. This exercise is in the best interest of law-abiding citizens who deserve a clean and secure environment,” he warned.

The taskforce similarly cleared Nung Oku Junction, Mbierebe Junction, and Plaza, where roadside traders were removed from the roads.

Residents in the area welcomed the action, noting that removal of the market would improve security and ease traffic congestion along the busy route.

A community leader, Chief Okon Edem, said it was a welcome development.

Edem said: “As the citywide cleanup continues, we are hopeful that the initiative will bring lasting positive change to the state capital.

“We are therefore urging residents to cooperate with UCCDA in building a city everyone can be proud of.”

Post Views: 12