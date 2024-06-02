Police foils attempted invasion of Kano APC Chairman’s residence

The Kano State Police Command said it had foiled an attempt by suspected thugs to invade the residence of the state’s All Progressives Congress Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa on Sunday in Kano.

Kiyawa said that on May 31, at around 6 pm, a distress call was received from Chiranchi junction in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

“It was reported that the thugs, armed with dangerous weapons, were pelting people with stones and attempting to enter the APC chairman’s house,” he said.

Kiyawa explained that a team led by the Divisional Police Officer, Gwale Division responded swiftly, foiling the attempted invasion and restoring normalcy to the area.

He said no arrest was made but investigation has revealed that the incident was a fight between two rival gangs, with the masterminds identified as Abdul’Yassar Alias Jonny, Birbiri, and Jinjiri Aljan.

Kiyawa said efforts are currently underway to apprehend the suspects, saying a “round-the-clock” patrol has been intensified in the area to prevent further disturbances.

“The police are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens in Kano State, and this swift and decisive action is a testament to their commitment to protecting the community,” he said.

He assured the residents that the command was on top of the situation, adding, ‘We have mapped out security measures to enable residents move on with their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property.

”We are appealing to all law-abiding and peace-loving residents to volunteer timely and credible information on the movement of suspected characters in their midst for prompt security actions,” he added.