Police confirm abduction of traditional ruler in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of the District Head of Bagaji Ado in Omala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state by unknown gunmen.

The command’s spokesman, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, confirmed the alleged abduction in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja.

Ovye-Aya stated that a distress call was received by the Omala Police Division on Monday evening, shortly after the reported abduction of the Second Class traditional ruler and District Head of Bagaji Odo, David Wada, by unknown gunmen.

According to him, the traditional ruler was returning from a traditional council meeting in Abejukolo, the headquarters of Omala Local Government Area, when he was ambushed at Ojuwo Ugweche by armed assailants and taken into the bush at gunpoint.

“We have responded swiftly to the distress call by mobilising our quick response team, hunters and vigilante to comb the bush for his rescue from the hands of his abductors.

“As we speak, the security operatives are combing the forest to track down the kidnappers and rescue him safe and sound,” Ovye-Aya said.

Also Read:

The paramount ruler of Omala LGA, the Onu Ife, His Royal Highness Boniface Musa, who also confirmed the incident, appealed to security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the district head.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that following the fatal attacks and burning of Bagana, Bagaji, Agojeju Odo, and Ajokpachi Odo communities by bandits in 2024, the Federal Government deployed military detachments and other security forces to the area to restore peace.

Meanwhile, as of the time of filing this report, the abductors had yet to establish contact with the victim’s family or made any demands.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']