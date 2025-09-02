Breaking: NNPCL appoints new Corporate Communications, Relations Officers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited has announced the appointments of Andy Odeh and Morenike Adewunmi as Chief Corporate Communications Officer and Chief Relations Officer respectively.

The announcement of the two seasoned executives was contained in a statement issued by the national oil company to the media on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Odeh brings over three decades of extensive experience in communications and business administration across the oil and gas, advertising, and broadcasting sectors.

Prior to joining NNPC, he had a distinguished 26-year career at Nigeria LNG (NLNG).

There, he held various leadership roles in Community Relations and Development; Business Logistics and Services; Information Management and Technology; Corporate Communications and Public Affairs; Government Relations and Regulatory Compliance; and, most recently, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development.

He is recognised for his work on major public relations and advertising campaigns for top brands.

At NLNG, he successfully managed the company’s rebranding and implemented one of Nigeria’s best-run micro-credit schemes for host communities.

Odeh was also instrumental in instituting the NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting.

He is an alumnus of the University of Jos, University of Lagos, INSEAD Business School, and Nigeria Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), among others.

Adewunmi is a legal professional with over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Her expertise is in stakeholder management and advocacy, particularly from her extensive tenure at the Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCIN).

She is highly regarded for her ability to navigate complex external landscapes, ensuring regulatory compliance and protecting the company’s “License to operate”.

At Shell, she held key roles, including Regulatory Affairs Manager, where she managed all mandatory regulatory engagements and permits.

As the Government Relations Manager, she built and maintained constructive relationships with the Presidency, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

Adewunmi is known for her strong leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and ability to build robust stakeholder networks.

She is a subject matter expert on non-technical risks and has a background in law from the Nigerian Law School and Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The statement added: “The appointment of Mr. Odeh and Mrs. Adewunmi reflects NNPC Limited’s commitment to enhancing communication and engagement with stakeholders.”

