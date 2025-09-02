Fatal crash claims four lives on Benin-Sagamu road

Four people were confirmed dead on Tuesday, while eight others sustained injuries in a fatal motor accident along the Benin-Sagamu Road in Edo State.

The Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Cyril Mathew, confirmed the casualties during a briefing with journalists in Benin, Edo State.

The crash occurred at the Ovia Bridge axis in Ovia North-East Local Government Area, when a truck from Lagos reportedly lost control and struck five vehicles.

Mathew said 19 passengers were involved, comprising 14 men, four women, and one male child.

He explained that three victims trapped in their vehicles died instantly, while another died later at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

This brought the total number of deaths to four.

The FRSC commander identified speed and loss of concentration as the major causes of the accident.

He urged motorists to maintain their vehicles, observe regulated speed limits, and remain cautious of road conditions.

