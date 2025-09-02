2026 WCQ: 15 players train on Tuesday in Super Eagles camp

Fifteen players on Tuesday trained at the Super Eagles camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State ahead of the double header World Cup Qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

The Eagle Online is reporting the Super Eagles will take on Rwanda on Saturday in Uyo and head to South Africa for the clash against the Bafana Bafana on Tuesday.

The 15 players who were in the Super Eagles camp were still training as at press time.

Those in camp as at 5pm Tuesday were Bruno Onyemachi, Amas Obasogie, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Others were Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, and Adebayo Adeleye.

Completing the list are Benjamin Fredericks, Felix Agu, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon, and Frank Onyeka.

According to camp sources, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was still expected to join the team before bed time.

The first training session was ongoing as at press time at the mainbowl of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

It commenced at 6pm.

