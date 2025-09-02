Breaking: Tinubu reverses fresh appointments in NTA, recalls DG, ED News

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of Salihu Abdullahi Dembos as the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Ayo Adewuyi as the Executive Director of News.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu had on August 20, 2025 appointed Rotimi Pedro to replace Dembos and Stella Din in Adewuyi’s stead.

However, in a statement on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the new appointments were reversed.

Onanuga said Dembos was recalled after he “briefly vacated the post following some management changes in the agency”.

Dembos was appointed DG of the TV network by President Tinubu in October 2023.

He will now return to complete his three-year tenure.

Onanuga said the President similarly directed the recall of Adewuyi to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027.

He was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024.

Onanuga added in the statement: “The new directive effectively reversed the previously announced appointments of a director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.

