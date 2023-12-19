Police arrest two for harbouring suspected kidnapper

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested two suspects for allegedly harbouring a suspected kidnapper and armed robber in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman for the Command, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest in a statement in Dutse on Tuesday.

He said that operatives of the Command arrested the suspects aged 40 and 30, at Tseme villege in Gumel, on December 13.

Shiisu said the duo allegedly harboured the suspected kidnapper and armed robber, who is now at large, adding that the fleeing suspect was on top of the Command’s wanted list.

He said preliminary investigation shows that one of the suspects used his motorcycle to shuttle the fleeing suspect whenever he came into the village.

According to him, the suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation, while effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspect.