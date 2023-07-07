Plateau University set-up water factory to boost IGR

828 828

The Plateau State University, Bokkos, has established a water factory to improve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the institution.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Benard Matur,disclosed this at a news conference Friday in Bokkos.

Matur said that the factory has the capacity to produce 6,000 packs of sachet water and 2,000 packs of bottled water daily.

”We are not unmindful of the dearth of resources at its disposal for the day-to-day running of its activities.

”In this regard, the university has entered into partnership with various organisations to boost its IGR.

”We are exploring other means to generate more money to complement the government’s effort.

”In this guise, we have decided to set up a water factory within the university to support our revenue drive,’ he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that the university would soon commence its business school and online distance learning centres to stem it over dependence on government for funding.