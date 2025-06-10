Photo: Senator Fadeyi, OAU alumnus, gives face-lift to Faculty of Science

Caption
Here the Vice Chancellor of OAU, Prof. Simeon Bamire in an appreciative handshake with the donor, Distinguished Senator Ajagunnla Olubiyi Fadeyi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Environment, representing Osun Central Senatorial District at the Senate and Barr. Leye Bunmi Falode; Global President, Great Ife Alumni, while the DVC Admin, Prof. O.M.A. Daramola looks on.
