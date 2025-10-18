PGF reaffirms commitment to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The Progressives Governors’ Forum, the body for governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reaffirmed its commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The reaffirmation of the governors was contained in a communique they issued at the end of their meeting held between October 16 and 17, 2025.

The communique of the meeting, which was held in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, was signed by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma.

The communique, which was made available to newsmen on Saturday, reads:

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has once again demonstrated its firm commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, as it convened a landmark meeting in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, from October 16 to 17, 2025. The two-day convergence of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors served as a vital policy reflection point, focusing on Nigeria’s socio-economic trajectory, national cohesion, and the evolving role of subnational leadership in driving the country’s transformation.

Expanding the Progressive Family

The Forum officially welcomed the Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency Dr. Peter Mbah, into the APC fold—an event widely celebrated as a milestone in Nigeria’s political history. His defection, alongside his team and political structure, expanded the number of APC Governors to twenty-four. The Forum described this as a bold reaffirmation of the national appeal, performance credibility, and ideological clarity of the Renewed Hope Agenda under President Tinubu.

Governors commended the leadership of the APC for fostering inclusivity and strengthening the Party’s internal democracy. The Forum pledged full integration of the new entrant into its governance and policy coordination frameworks.

Strengthening the Economy and Grassroots Development

The meeting undertook a holistic review of national progress, applauding the President’s leadership for steady economic recovery, declining inflation, and improved foreign exchange stability. The Governors noted that the Federal Government’s repayment of legacy debts owed to states had further boosted subnational fiscal space.

A key highlight was the Renewed Hope Ward-Based Development Programme — a transformative initiative covering all 8,809 wards across Nigeria. The Forum commended its design for being both collaborative and inclusive, aligning the efforts of Federal, State, and Local Governments to accelerate grassroots growth. The PGF also urged the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning to ensure its full and effective implementation.

Inclusive Growth and Fiscal Responsibility

The Governors pledged to deepen subnational participation in the ongoing economic reforms—ranging from subsidy removal to fiscal consolidation—while prioritizing social inclusion. They underscored the importance of translating macroeconomic gains into tangible community prosperity through agriculture, MSME support, youth innovation, and digital enterprise.

With the Renewed Hope Plan 2026–2030 targeting a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030, the Forum reaffirmed its readiness to drive domestic production and rural industrialization through coordinated federal-state actions.

Security, Leadership, and National Stability

Acknowledging the progress in national security coordination, the Forum commended ongoing efforts to modernize security infrastructure and enhance intergovernmental intelligence sharing. It also expressed sympathy for victims of insecurity and renewed its collective commitment to peacebuilding, community policing, and technology-driven security management.

The Governors congratulated the new National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, and assured him of the Forum’s unflinching support in further strengthening the Party’s unity and grassroots penetration.

A Shared Vision for the Future

Reiterating their faith in a united, prosperous Nigeria, the Governors pledged to sustain inter-state collaboration, uphold fiscal discipline, and drive innovation across all critical sectors. The PGF reaffirmed that their collective loyalty to President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda remains unwavering — a vision anchored on stability, justice, and shared prosperity for all Nigerians.

Signed at the close of the meeting by the PGF Chairman, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma, the communiqué symbolized not just a convergence of state leaders, but a reaffirmation of purpose — that progressive governance remains the cornerstone of Nigeria’s march toward sustainable development.