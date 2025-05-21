PDP urges Edo to obey court rulings reinstating LG chairmen

The Edo chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has called on the state government to obey court rulings reinstating elected local government chairmen in the state.

Dr Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Benin.

According to him, their removal has affected governance at the grassroots level.

Aziegbemi said the high court had begun delivering judgments in favour of the lawfully elected council chairmen who were illegally removed from office.

He cited the case of Akoko-Edo chairman, Tajudeen Alade, who was reinstated by the court but could not return to his office.

According to Aziegbemi, the court found that the removal violated section 19 of the Edo state local government law and lacked adherence to due process.

He added that the court also ruled that Alade was not granted fair hearing, thus nullifying his removal and ordering his immediate reinstatement to office.

Just last week, he said, Justice O.M. Obayuwana delivered another judgment reinstating Etsako West Chairman Zibiri Marvelous and Vice Chairman Benji Ojietu.

“The court declared the impeachment proceedings against them null and void, citing non-compliance with Section 19 of the Edo Local Government Law, 2000 as amended.

“We commend the judiciary for upholding constitutional principles. It is time the Edo government stopped violating the law and respect court decisions,” he said.

He urged the government to allow the reinstated chairmen to return to their offices and resume the duties for which they were elected by the people.

He stressed that, just like Akoko-Edo and Etsako West, all other unjust removals of elected officials would be reversed by the courts in due course.

Aziegbemi warned that it was in the best interest of the state government to allow council officials function in line with Nigeria’s constitutional provisions.

He alleged that the rising insecurity and poverty in Edo was due to the collapse of governance at the local government level, which remained closest to the people.

Also Read

“This vital tier of government has been stifled, depriving citizens of essential services and leadership at the grassroots,” he said.

He called for immediate restoration of all elected chairmen to restore effective governance and deliver development at the community level across the state..

“This step is crucial for securing lives, promoting growth, and ensuring prosperity for every citizen of Edo,” Aziegbemi said.

Meanwhile, the PDP commended Maria Oligbi-Edeko’s decision to resign from her position as Deputy Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly.

Aziegbemi praised her integrity, noting that she stood tall in a political landscape where such values were becoming increasingly rare.

“The PDP, her constituents, and all Edo people are proud of her courage. She will be remembered for choosing principle over personal gain,” he added.

Aziegbemi concluded by reaffirming that the PDP remained united, determined, and committed to using legal avenues to reclaim its stolen mandate from the September 2024 governorship election.

Post Views: 12