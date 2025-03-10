PDP reschedules NEC meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday said it has rescheduled its National Executive Committee meeting for March 15.

This was contained in a “notice of 99th NEC meeting” issued in Abuja by its new National Secretary, Sunday Udeh-Okoye, to newsmen.

Udeh-Okoye said the rescheduling of the meeting earlier fixed for March 13 to a new date was to allow the party among others conclude pending Sonal, State, LGA and Ward congresses.

He added that the decision was also to allow for further consultations to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the meeting, especially with regard to other proposed activities of the party.

Udeh-Okoye stated that the decision was taken by the NWC after due consultations with leaders, stakeholders and relevant organs of the party, including the Board of Trustees, PDP Governors’ Forum, and PDP National Assembly Caucus.

He added: “All NEC Members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly.

“The NWC sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause distinguished members of NEC.”

