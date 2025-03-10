Police detain two murder suspects in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has detained two suspects for prosecution over their alleged involvement in a fight that resulted in a man’s death.

The command’s spokesperson and Chief Superintendent of Police, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said that the incident happened on Saturday at NPA Road, Victoria Island area of the state.

Hundeyin said that a man reported the case at the Victoria Island Police Divisional Station.

He said: “The suspects and the victim engaged in a fight over a yet to be determined issue.

“In the process, the victim sustained severe injury.

“He was rushed to Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina for treatment where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

The spokesperson said that based on the report, a team of detectives visited the scene.

The Police Public Relations Officer added: “The hospital was also visited where the corpse was inspected and photographed.”

The image maker said that the corpse was deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.

He stated that the suspects involved in the fight that led to the man’s death had been apprehended and were currently in police custody.

According to him, an investigation is in progress.

