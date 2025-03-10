Former BBN housemate, Nengi, delivers baby girl

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi, has delivered a baby girl.

Nengi disclosed the birth of the baby on February 21 via her official Instagram page on Sunday, describing it as: ‘The purest form of love.”

With clips of her journey to motherhood from her pregnancy to delivery, she wrote: “My greatest blessing, my heart in human form, my purpose.

“God knew I needed you my baby…I love you more than words could ever explain.

“It’s us forever.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that as at the time of this report, the former housemate had received over 90,000 messages, including comments from well-wishers.

