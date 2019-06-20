Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has arrived Zambia from Uganda in his ongoing ministration in the region.

During a courtesy call on Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo at his office, he noted that Zambia has recorded tremendous transformation.

He commended the country for allowing other religions to exist peacefully despite its public proclamation as a Christian Nation.

The Lusaka Province Minister Lusambo said the Zambian Government is committed to upholding the declaration of Zambia as a Christian Nation as evidenced by the creation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

“Zambia is governed by a Believer. His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is a committed Believer who is ever in Church whenever possible and this is why he appointed one of you from the Clergy to be Minister of Religious Affairs and National Guidance,” Lusambo said.