The Organizing Committee of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has announced that Nigeria’s legendary singer Olufemi Anikulapo-Kuti, known in showbiz as Femi Kuti, will join two other musicians from Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire – Hakim and Dobet Gnahoré – to perform during the opening ceremony.

All attention has been turned to Africa with the biggest tournament on the continent set to start on June 21, 2019.

Having expanded the tournament from 16 to 24 nations, it is expected to be bigger and more exciting this year.

In a post on CAF’s official Twitter handle, they have confirmed that Kuti will perform the official song for this year’s AFCON alongside Hakim and Dobet Gnahoré.

Nigeria’s Afrobeat singer Kuti will perform in English, whiles Hakim and Dobet Gnahoré perform in Arabic and French respectively.

The three international musicians will sing “Metgamaeen” (We Are Together) produced by Synergy together on stage in Cairo, Egypt.