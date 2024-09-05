Oyebanji congratulates ex-Governor Oni on 70th birthday 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated a former Governor of the State, and Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in the 2022 election, Chief Segun Oni, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, felicitated Chief Oni for attaining the landmark birthday in sound health, fulfillment and grace.

The Governor described Chief Oni as a selfless statesman and one of the notable contributors to the development of Ekiti State whose development strides in office are widely acknowledged.

Governor Oyebanji said Chief Oni remains passionate about Ekiti development, both in office and out of office.

He prayed God to grant the former Governor long life and good health for him to continue to contribute to nation building and mentor the younger generation of politicians.

Also Read:

“On behalf of my wife, Olayemi; the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I congratulate my elder brother, former Governor Segun Oni for joining the exclusive club of the septuagenarians in good health and excellent spirit. Our prayer is that the Lord will grant him many more glorious years to continue to serve God and humanity”, the Governor added.

Post Views: 1